CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - Someone in our area is $200,000 richer!
A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Monday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.
Related Headlines
The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 01, 05, 06, 20 and 22.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Speedy Food Mart on 5th Avenue in Coraopolis. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling it.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
TRENDING NOW:
- Company gives $10 million in bonuses to employees
- Alleged kidnapping of woman being investigated in Allegheny County
- ‘Forever chemicals' found in drinking water in local community
- VIDEO: Wildwood Highlands Entertainment Complex closes its doors after 30+ years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}