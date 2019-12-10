  • Cash 5 ticket worth $200K sold in Allegheny County

    Updated:

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - Someone in our area is $200,000 richer!

    A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Monday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

    Related Headlines

    The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 01, 05, 06, 20 and 22. 

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Speedy Food Mart on 5th Avenue in Coraopolis. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling it.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories