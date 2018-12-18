BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Check your tickets! A winning ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 drawing worth $400,000 was sold in Allegheny County, lottery officials said Tuesday.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn 04-25-31-33-41 to win the jackpot.
The winning ticket was sold at Brackenridge Beverage on First Avenue in Brackenridge. The store gets a bonus of $500 for selling the winning ticket.
According to lottery officials, more than 25,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in Monday’s drawing.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should sign it and contact your nearest lottery office.
