  Cash 5 ticket worth $400,000 sold in Allegheny County

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Check your tickets!  A winning ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 drawing worth $400,000 was sold in Allegheny County, lottery officials said Tuesday.

    The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn 04-25-31-33-41 to win the jackpot. 

    The winning ticket was sold at Brackenridge Beverage on First Avenue in Brackenridge.  The store gets a bonus of $500 for selling the winning ticket.

    According to lottery officials, more than 25,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in Monday’s drawing. 

    Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should sign it and contact your nearest lottery office.

