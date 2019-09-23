MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - Someone in Indiana County is $500,000 richer!
A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Sunday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.
The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 04, 06, 19, 29 and 36.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue in Indiana. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling it.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
