PITTSBURGH - Someone in Allegheny County is $650,000 richer!
A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Tuesday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.
The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 01, 03, 18, 24 and 29.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Rite Aid on Freeport Road in Pittsburgh. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling it.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
In addition to the $650,000 jackpot-winning ticket, more than 43,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in Tuesday’s drawing.
