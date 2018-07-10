PITTSBURGH - Check your Pennsylvania lottery tickets.
The winning ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at the CoGo’s on Brookline Boulevard, lottery officials said Tuesday.
Related Headlines
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
The winner matched all five numbers drawn 05-09-11-34-39 and gets $650,000, less withholding. The store gets a bonus $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.
More than 43,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, lottery officials said.
You can catch your winning lottery numbers every night on WPXI.
TRENDING NOW:
- Homicide charges filed in murder of Point Park University voice teacher
- Wife filed for divorce 9 days before husband shot her, triplet daughters in murder-suicide
- Live updates: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued from Thai cave
- VIDEO: Baby Survives Being Buried In Montana Woods For Nine Hours
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}