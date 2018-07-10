  • Cash 5 ticket worth $650K sold in Allegheny County

    PITTSBURGH - Check your Pennsylvania lottery tickets.

    The winning ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at the CoGo’s on Brookline Boulevard, lottery officials said Tuesday.  

    The winner matched all five numbers drawn 05-09-11-34-39 and gets $650,000, less withholding.  The store gets a bonus $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

     

    More than 43,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing, lottery officials said.

     

    You can catch your winning lottery numbers every night on WPXI.

