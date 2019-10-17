  • Cash 5 ticket worth $650K sold in Westmoreland County

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Someone in Westmoreland County is $650,000 richer!

    A jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold for Wednesday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

    The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 07, 10, 12, 35 and 40. 

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Par Mar 66 on Route 136 in Greensburg. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling it.

    Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

