Cashier accused of stealing over $122K from local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman working as a cashier at a local business is accused of pocketing more than $122,000 over an 18-month period.
Deborah Baker, of Saltsburg, was charged by Greensburg police with theft and forgery related charges.
She worked at Scott Electric in Greensburg for 17 years before police say the thefts began in December 2016.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is finding out the reason she gave police about why she allegedly did it, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
