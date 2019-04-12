  • Cashier accused of stealing over $122K from local business

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman working as a cashier at a local business is accused of pocketing more than $122,000 over an 18-month period.

    Deborah Baker, of Saltsburg, was charged by Greensburg police with theft and forgery related charges.

    She worked at Scott Electric in Greensburg for 17 years before police say the thefts began in December 2016.

