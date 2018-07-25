The family of a missing Latrobe woman is announced a new reward for information that would help find her.
Cassandra Gross has been missing since April, and her family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping money may entice someone to come forward with information.
Melanie Marsalko is talking to Gross' relatives about the reward, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies found in home; investigators seen wearing hazmat suits
- Kraft Heinz Issues Taco Bell Cheese Dip Recall Due to Botulism Concerns
- British Airways announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- RAW VIDEO: Two bodies found in Ambridge home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}