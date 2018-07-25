  • Cassandra Gross' family offering new reward for information to help find her

    Updated:

    The family of a missing Latrobe woman is announced a new reward for information that would help find her.

    Cassandra Gross has been missing since April, and her family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping money may entice someone to come forward with information. 

    Melanie Marsalko is talking to Gross' relatives about the reward, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

