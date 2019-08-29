CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - Police in the South Hills are asking for drivers to avoid Library Road near Castle Shannon Boulevard and Rockwood Avenue.
Channel 11 has learned that a utility pole was knocked down, and it's going to take crews several hours to complete repairs.
The work is expected to continue through rush hour.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is heading to the area to see how the work is going. She will have a live report during 11 News at 5.
