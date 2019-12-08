PHILADELPHIA (AP)— Animal welfare authorities in Pennsylvania are asking for help from the public in finding a person responsible for apparently shooting a cat with an arrow and leaving the animal to die in Philadelphia.
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the animal was found early Friday next to a west Philadelphia corner store with the arrow still lodged in its body.
The male cat, which reportedly left a home a block away the previous evening, was taken to SPCA headquarters for emergency treatment “but did not survive the transport.”
Officials say store surveillance footage shows an individual picking the cat up with a shovel and depositing it in a trash can.
The organization's chief executive officer, Julie Klim, called it “an act of cruelty” that was “especially heinous."
