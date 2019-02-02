PITTSBURGH - A cat was rescued from the roof of a burning home on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Vista Street around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.
When they arrived, they found a smoky scene.
Our photographer witnessed a firefighters rescuing a cat off of the roof of the home.
In Perry North, there was a crash along Perrysville Avenue involving a firetruck.
A van struck the front end of the firetruck, police said.
The driver of a van was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The van had to be towed from the scene.
The firetruck suffered minimal damage.
We're working to learn whether that fire crew was headed to the scene on Vista Street when they were involved in the crash.
