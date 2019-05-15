PITTSBURGH - Health inspectors reported finding fresh mouse droppings at Pitt's Cathedral Cafe.
The inspection report said mouse droppings were found on top of and inside a case of plastic cups.
Inspectors also report finding old mouse droppings in several areas where dry goods were stored, and old droppings behind an ice machine.
Also found inside the cafe, inspectors reported too many flies to count at a dish area handwashing sink.
The Cathedral Cafe is located inside the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh.
