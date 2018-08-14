PITTSBURGH - After a 2-year investigation into allegations of widespread sexual abuse and a coverup within the Catholic Church, the grand jury report was released Tuesday.
Bishop David Zubik of the Pittsburgh Diocese spoke a short time later offering an apology and a pledge to move forward.
Related Headlines
“We are sorry,” he said speaking for the diocese and the entire church. “I am sorry.”
Bishop Zubik's message to parishioners: "I feel betrayed. I was ordained a priest 43 years ago. And I'm scandalized by it so I can well understand how our faithful feel." WATCH LIVE > https://t.co/SR2F0vr3W8 pic.twitter.com/Bpeb8zCZh5— WPXI (@WPXI) August 14, 2018
According to the grand jury, there were 99 priests identified from within the Pittsburgh Diocese, although due to legal challenges not all of the names were made public.
While Bishop Zubik was never named as an abuser, his name was mentioned several times during a section outlining the alleged coverup by leaders within the church.
During his news conference, Zubik denied any involvement or such actions.
"There was no cover up going on… We have been transparent,” he said.
RELATED STORIES:
- List of alleged predator priests in Pittsburgh and Greensburgh Diocese
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, former Pittsburgh bishop, defends himself ahead of grand jury report
Report: Ring of 'predatory priests' shared, photographed victims
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses catholic sex abuse grand jury report
.@WPXI_Courtney asked Bishop Zubik if he supports grand jury recommendations of abolishing statute of limitations and opening up more resources for victims of sexual abuse in Catholic church. He says absolutely to both. https://t.co/PxR80RnAIv pic.twitter.com/5AnkdzP1g0— WPXI (@WPXI) August 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}