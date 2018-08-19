Local Catholics returned to church this week, just days after a scathing grand jury report detailing child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania dioceses.
More than 300 "predator priests" were identified in the report with findings that have really shaken up the Catholic church.
"I was upset about it, but I'm not going to lose faith over a couple bad apples," said churchgoer Richard Kishur of Spring Hill.
He was one of several parishioners Channel 11 talked to outside St. Boniface Church on the first Sunday since the report was released.
"It's painful but it's also ... humiliation is a gift, and we have to learn to absolve that," said Jim McCarville of Ross Township.
This grand jury report could pave the way for other states to start their own investigations.
It is now seen as the most exhaustive effort by any state, and victims are still coming forward in the wake of Tuesday's grand jury report.
Channel 11 contacted the district attorney's offices in the Pittsburgh and Greensburg dioceses. A spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney told Channel 11 the office has not received any new allegations.
"We're not through with this," McCarville said. "We have a long ways to go."
Some Catholic parishioners across the country are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local parishes.
