NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Animal rescuers said last Thursday an elderly woman's body was taken from a home in New Kensington where she lived.
They said her body had been there for months.
19 cats rescued from a Westmoreland County home. Last week an elderly woman’s body was found after being inside for months. The door and vents in her bedroom were duct taped shut. The story only on 11 at 11 @WPXI pic.twitter.com/xUWOQD7r7W— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 22, 2019
When they went back to the home on Wednesday, nineteen cats were rescued, along with a cat and dog that did not survive.
Only on 11 at 11, we're getting a look at the disturbing conditions inside the home.
