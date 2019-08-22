  • Animals rescued from home after woman found dead inside

    Updated:

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Animal rescuers said last Thursday an elderly woman's body was taken from a home in New Kensington where she lived.

    They said her body had been there for months. 

    When they went back to the home on Wednesday, nineteen cats were rescued, along with a cat and dog that did not survive.

