  • Cats roaming streets are health issue, neighbors say

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - People living in Millvale Borough say there’s a real problem roaming their streets…cats!

    They told Channel 11 that nearly two dozen cats roam freely on the street and they worry it’s becoming a health issue.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, hear what the cats are doing and why neighbors are frustrated with borough leaders.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cats roaming streets are health issue, neighbors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents upset over proposed housing development

  • Headline Goes Here

    Netflix hosting casting call at Kennywood this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    500 jobs now available at Topgolf Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veteran officer knocked unconscious when hit by drunk driver, police say