  • Cause of 17-month-old's death unknown after flu-related symptoms

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause of a 17-month-old South Park boy’s death in March.

    Mason McDonald died March 28 at his home. His grandfather said he had recently been to a doctor’s office for flu-related symptoms, although he had received a flu shot in November.

    On Tuesday, a release from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Mason’s death as a “sudden unexplained death.” 

