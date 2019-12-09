CBRE marketing UPMC's never-occupied Freight House Shops space as available for sublease

PITTSBURGH - UPMC may not move into the Freight House Shops at Station Square after all.
While the region's largest health system inked a deal last year to establish a new training center as part of a full renovation of the Freight House Shops portion of Station Square, CBRE is now marketing UPMC's 36,435 square feet in the historic railroad building as available for sublease.
Related Headlines
UPMC isn't saying much on the matter, but not ruling out using the space.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster eyeing return for ‘Sunday Night Football,' report says
- FDA investigates diabetes drug for possible contamination with cancer-causing agent
- Miss Universe 2019: Steve Harvey named right costume contest winner, pageant says of apparent flub
- VIDEO: Local family gets creative with Port Authority bus in sinkhole Christmas display
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}