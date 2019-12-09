  • CBRE marketing UPMC's never-occupied Freight House Shops space as available for sublease

    By: By Tim Schooley – Reporter

    PITTSBURGH - UPMC may not move into the Freight House Shops at Station Square after all.

    While the region's largest health system inked a deal last year to establish a new training center as part of a full renovation of the Freight House Shops portion of Station Square, CBRE is now marketing UPMC's 36,435 square feet in the historic railroad building as available for sublease.

    UPMC isn't saying much on the matter, but not ruling out using the space.

