PITTSBURGH - The CDC has named Carnegie Mellon University an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence. The agency said the university's flu forecasting has been the most accurate of all research groups working with the CDC.
The award comes with funding for flu virus research which university officials said will be used for studies into how best to communicate information.
The CDC tracks flu epidemics through a network of doctors' offices and clinics and accurate forecasting allows health officials to make better decisions in terms of launching public information, according to a press release.
The Harvard School of Public Health and the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health are also working with CMU.
