CDC urging people to avoid salad kit after multi-state E. coli outbreak

The Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug administration are investigating a multi-state E.coli outbreak thought to be caused by a salad kit.
The likely source of the outbreak is the “Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit,” officials believe.
The CDC says you should avoid the salads with an expiration date of Dec. 7 or earlier.
No one has died, but eight people have gotten sick. Three people were hospitalized and one person suffered kidney failure.
Health officials haven't determined whether these illnesses are tied to a problem with romaine lettuce from California that sickened more than 100 people.
