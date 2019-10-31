PITTSBURGH - There is now an ornament of the Port Authority bus stuck in the sinkhole.
Toby Atticus Fraley, who is a Pittsburgh-based artist, is selling the ornament on his website.
He has since updated his website with a message, saying the ornament went viral and, "While I'm going to attempt to get new orders out before Christmas, a more realistic delivery date is February right now."
The price of the ornament is $30 plus shipping. Click here to order.
