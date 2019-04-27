  • Celebration of Life acknowledges organ transplant donors, families

    PITTSBURGH - April is Donate Life Month, which commemorates organ donors and the recipients they've helped.

    On Friday, UPMC held its annual Celebration of Life at UPMC Montefiore to honor donors and their families.

    There was a candlelighting ceremony in honor of those who have given the gift of life.

    More than 7,000 people in Pennsylvania are awaiting lifesaving organ transplants. 

