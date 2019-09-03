CANONSBURG, Pa. - People living in the Canon-Mac school district are upset about a proposed cell tower.
The plans put the tower in front of an elementary school in a front yard. Parents said they don't want their kids exposed to it.
The owner of the property where this proposed tower could be placed said she wasn't given a choice in the matter.
