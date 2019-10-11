PITTSBURGH - A mother and daughter rescued from their home, along with their six cats, when water from a massive water main break poured into their home have a new place to stay temporarily.
After the Sept. 20 water main break on East Agnew Avenue in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, Rose and Wendy Gitzen's home was condemned.
In need of a place to stay, the Gitzen's initially went to a hotel. But they have since been provided a place to stay from the Birmingham Cemetery on Brownsville Road.
Courtesy of the cemetery board, the Gitzen's are living temporarily in a vacant caretaker's cottage.
"I think it's wonderful they let us stay here because we would have to live in a hotel. I don't want to live in a hotel room the rest of my life. I want my house. I want my home," Rose Gitzen said.
Rose Gitzen said she hopes to be in a permanent home by the holidays.
