STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State is announcing plans for a national multidisciplinary research center on fraternities and sororities as part of an effort for change following the death of a fraternity pledge two years ago.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
University officials pledged $2 million Tuesday for the creation of the Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform, named after the student who died in 2017. Private support and university-matching funds are to provide an $8 million endowment.
RELATED HEADLINE: Hazing reports issued for Pa. universities as new law goes into effect
University president Eric Barron said the center will allow "study of best practices and assessment in fraternity and sorority life" and provide leadership "to compel the collective change required." Officials said it will build on the legacy of the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research at Indiana University Bloomington, which is transferring to Penn State.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release body cam footage after video shows girl, 2, with hands up after traffic stop
- Driver killed after crash into building on Pa. Turnpike
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- VIDEO: California police finally ID murder victim after 31 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}