WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Century III Mall, which has been in decline for years, will be auctioned off at a sheriff’s sale, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.
Notices of the sheriff’s sale, which will take place at the Allegheny County Courthouse, have been posted at entrances to the mall.
The once-popular shopping destination is now nearly vacant, even losing anchor stores in recent years.
June 4 is when the sheriff’s sale is scheduled.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
- High winds blow roof off car wash, 1 person hospitalized
- VIDEO: Man in life vest carrying BB gun causes scare in Beaver County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}