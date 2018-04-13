  • Century III Mall going up for sheriff's sale

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Century III Mall, which has been in decline for years, will be auctioned off at a sheriff’s sale, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

    Notices of the sheriff’s sale, which will take place at the Allegheny County Courthouse, have been posted at entrances to the mall.

    The once-popular shopping destination is now nearly vacant, even losing anchor stores in recent years.

    June 4 is when the sheriff’s sale is scheduled.

