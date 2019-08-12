It had been a long time coming, but Sunday night in front of 8,656 fans, Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli returned to the field and the only position he's ever wanted to play.
"I'm not a baseball player, I'm a catcher," Cervelli said after his rehab appearance for the Altoona Curve. "Everything else is boring for me."
Cervelli went 1 for 3 with a double and was hit by a pitch before being replaced following his at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning by catcher Jason Delay. Altoona went on to drop a 7-3 decision to Reading.
