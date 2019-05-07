  • Chance for showers, storms lingers through the week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Unsettled weather returns, with a shower or storm chance each day through the end of the week.

    No day appears to be a washout, but you'll need the umbrella at times, especially Wednesday and Thursday as thunderstorms are in the forecast.

    You'll have many dry hours Tuesday, but a few scattered showers will be possible, especially late day.

    By Wednesday, Severe Weather Team 11 will be tracking the threat for a few thunderstorms and where pockets of heavy rain could develop.

    Another round of storms will be possible Thursday.

