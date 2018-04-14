Change to traffic pattern for next phase of Parkway North construction

The next phase of the Parkway North construction project is going to have a big impact on drivers.
All traffic has appeared to already have been shifted into the new configuration.
Lane closures, traffic shifts and brief traffic stops could still be needed, according to a release by PennDOT.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
- Northbound traffic will shift into the HOV lanes just south of McKnight Road.
- As drivers approach the Perrysville Avenue exit, traffic will split into an express lane and local lane. Drivers in the express lane will not have access to the Perrysville Avenue, Bellevue/West View or Camp Horne Road exists.
- Drivers in the local lane will still have access to those exits.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man shot in the head, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- 911 dispatcher placed on leave following teen's suffocation death inside van
- Missing woman's boyfriend in custody
- VIDEO: Century III Mall going up for sheriff's sale
This phase or work will continue through late August, so drivers will be dealing with the lane restrictions for months.
For a complete list of changes due to the project, check out PennDOT’s website.
Channel 11's Trisha Pittman helps you get around this and other construction issues around Pittsburgh. You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter for the latest traffic news.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}