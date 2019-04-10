  • Charges against man who stabbed another contractor on PWSA job site withdrawn

    PITTSBURGH - Charges against a contractor who stabbed another contractor on a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority job site were withdrawn Wednesday morning.

    Bryan Grimm, 40, was charged with aggravated assault after police said he stabbed another contractor in the thigh during a fight. The contractor who was stabbed is Grimm’s cousin, officials said.

    The incident happened at the site of a PWSA street restoration project in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood.

    Grimm’s cousin was treated at the scene but refused to go to a hospital.

    PWSA said it has permanently banned Grimm from future projects.

