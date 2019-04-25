MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Keystone Oaks School District is closed Thursday because of potentially threatening comments made on social media.
According to the district’s website, authorities were notified Wednesday afternoon of a threat made in a comment on Instagram. On Wednesday night, additional comments were posted that were more specific.
The Mt. Lebanon Police Department said three separate posts were made and were traced back to an address in Brooklyn, Ohio.
A juvenile who lived at the home was questioned and admitted to making the threats. Police said charges are pending.
Police and the FBI are working to find out if anyone else was involved. The threats are not believed to be connected to previous threats made against the district, police said.
“I'm very concerned about social media. I'm worried that the kids are, like, interested in doing these things at school,” Kathy Lach, a grandmother, said.
Police and district officials were initially unable to determine whether the comments are credible threats, so the decision was made to close schools Thursday.
Police said there are currently no threats to the district or community.
“Administrators will continue to work to ensure that anyone involved is held accountable in accordance with district policies and applicable laws,” Superintendent William Stropkaj said in a letter to families.
