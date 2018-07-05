KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Charges are being filed Thursday in the murder of an 81-year-old man in Kennedy Township, police said.
Stephen Day, 36, is being charged with homicide, conspiracy, burglary and theft in the death of Thomas Nicholson.
Police said Nicholson was found dead in his Fairhaven Drive home on June 16, 2015. He was bound with an extension cord and a belt in his bed.
Investigators determined Day, of the McKees Rocks area, was one of the people responsible for Nicholson’s death, police said.
Day was already in the Allegheny County Jail Thursday on charges unrelated to Nicholson’s murder.
