Charges dismissed against man accused of ramming trooper's car

    A Butler man accused of ramming a state trooper's car is back home after charges against him were dismissed Thursday when the investigating officer didn’t show up to court. 

    Channel 11 has learned that trooper was in Harrisburg for required training and the trooper who was in the cruiser that was hit was also unavailable because of his injuries. 

    Erin Clarke has learned charges have been refiled and is working to find out what happens next, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    David R. Coleman, 50, was being pursued by Butler city police March 30 when and Butler Township police and troopers set up a roadblock to assist.

    Coleman then allegedly rammed his SUV into the trooper's cruiser. The trooper was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The boy in Coleman’s car was not injured.

    Coleman faced charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children.

