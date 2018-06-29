0 LIVE UPDATES: Charges filed against man who returned fire during drive-by before Antwon Rose's death

FRIDAY, JUNE 29:

4:30 p.m.

Police are looking for James Spruill, who they say was caught on surveillance video firing back at the car Antwon Rose was riding in a few moments before Rose was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer.

Spruill is facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license.

3:30 p.m.

Police have charged the alleged driver of a car caught on camera driving through a crowd of Antwon Rose protesters outside PNC park last week.

Gregory Wagner, 58, of Sewickley is charged with recklessly endangering another person and summary offenses of driving the wrong way and careless driving.

4:30 a.m.

The Black Political Empowerment Project sent another letter to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

In the letter, the organization asked Zappala to ask the judge to revoke bond for Officer Michael Rosfeld, the East Pittsburgh police officer accused in the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

The letter from the Black Political Empowerment project says:

"We strongly request that you once again urge Allegheny County Common Pleas Court president judge Jeffrey Manning to revoke the bail immediately.” "Such a revoking of such a non-deserved privilege will help lessen some of the tension in our county around this tragic situation."

A similar letter was also sent to Judge Jeffrey Manning, the president judge of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, asking him ro revoke Rosfeld's bond.

You can read that letter HERE.

Rosfeld was released on unsecured bond Wednesday after being charged with criminal homicide.

He's on house arrest.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28:

11:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto made a promise to protesters that he will urge Allegheny County's President Judge to increase Officer Michael Rosfeld's bond.

Demonstrators Thursday evening were also upset that officers responded to the protest wearing riot gear.

8:00 p.m.

Many high-ranking Allegheny County officials have arrived at a demonstration in East Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wants the bond for Officer Michael Rosfeld to be increased.

Rosfeld was released on unsecured bond Wednesday after being charged with criminal homicide.

He's on house arrest.

6:00 p.m.

Channel 11 has confirmed a lawsuit is pending against the police officer charged with the death of Antwon Rose, 17.

It stems from an unrelated incident that allegedly occurred while Michael Rosfeld was employed by the University of Pittsburgh.

5:15 p.m.

Protesters have gathered in East Pittsburgh for a demonstration. They are current;y blocking the Tri-Boro Expressway. Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is in the area and Chopper 11 is overhead monitoring the activity.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27:

11 p.m.

The attorney for the family of Antwon Rose said he will take legal action against the University of Pittsburgh and the East Pittsburgh Police Department.

Lee Merritt told Channel 11 he's filing a writ, in order to subpoena Rosfeld's employment records.

Rosfeld worked for University of Pittsburgh Police until January.

10:45 p.m.

Protesters have gathered outside East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's Verona home.

Protestors in front of Michael Rosfeld's house.

4:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced that, due to a possible jurisdictional issue with the issuance of Officer Michael Rosfeld's bond, county Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey Manning issued an order reinforcing that bond while also adding electronic home monitoring.

11 a.m.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala walked through the timeline of events that lead to the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose and the evidence in the case during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Criminal complaint against Officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock; was shot in face, back in E. Pittsburgh.

WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE HERE

READ FULL COMPLAINT HERE

8:52 a.m.

Pat Thomassey, attorney for Officer Michael Rosfeld, confirms to Channel 11's Mike Holden that his client is no longer in custody. He was released on $250,000 unsecured bond.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it argued against bail. Here's the full statement:

"On the issue of bail, our office argued vigorously against the setting of bail citing both the Pennsylvania State Constitution and statute which indicates that persons charged with a crime that can result in life in prison are not entitled to bail. We believe the Magisterial District Judge's ruling on bail was improper but we do not plan on contesting it at this time."

8:09 a.m.:

Attempted homicide charges have been filed against Zaijuan Hester in the North Braddock shooting that happened shortly before Antwon Rose was shot in East Pittsburgh.

Hester, 17, was in the vehicle with Rose before both teens ran.

CLICK HERE to see the criminal docket

7:32 a.m.

Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Channel 11's Rick Earle has confirmed.

Rosfeld's attorney, Pat Thomassey, confirms his client turned himself in early Wednesday morning.

“He was arraigned by the judge and we have a preliminary hearing scheduled now July the 6th,” Thomassey told Channel 11’s Mike Holden.

CLICK HERE to read the criminal docket

ALLEGHENY COUNTY DA NEWS CONFERENCE:

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala walked through the timeline of events that lead to the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose and the evidence in the case during a news conference Tuesday morning.

WATCH FULL NEWS CONFERENCE HERE

Here’s what we learned:

The person who shot the weapon in the North Braddock drive-by shooting was wearing a dark T-shirt. That person was identified as 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester.

Zappala said no blood evidence was found in the Chevy Cruze that was pulled over in East Pittsburgh.

Video from East Pittsburgh shows Rose did not have a gun when he exited the car during the traffic stop.

Rose died from a 9mm bullet in the back that was fired by Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Zappala said Rose didn't do anything wrong other than being in the vehicle that was involved in the North Braddock shooting, and that being in the vehicle did not make him party to the crime.

RAW VIDEO: New surveillance of North Braddock shooting

Rose did not fire a gun on the night he was killed.

Evidence against Rosfeld supports third-degree murder but Zappala said his office should be able to argue a charge of first-degree murder.

While being interviewed by detectives, Rosfeld was remorseful.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office objected to Rosfeld being released on bond.

Zappala's office has Rosfeld's complete personnel file, the contents of which gave him concern.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT OFFICER MICHAEL ROSFELD:

Michael Rosfeld, 30, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose. He was released from custody after posting $250,000 unsecured bond.

Rosfeld was sworn in as an East Pittsburgh police officer hours before the shooting but had previously worked in law enforcement with other departments.

He worked for the Harmar Police Department five years ago.

He worked for the Oakmont Police Department from 2011-13.

He worked for the University of Pittsburgh police from 2012 until January 2018.

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department said it had turned all information regarding Rosfeld’s employment over to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Rosfeld is on administrative leave from the East Pittsburgh Police Department.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ANTWON ROSE:

ZAIJUAN HESTER CHARGED IN NORTH BRADDOCK DRIVE-BY:

A teenager who was in the vehicle with Antwon Rose the night he was killed is facing attempted homicide and other charges in connection with the drive-by shooting in North Braddock.

Zaijuan Hester, 17, is in Shuman Detention Center.

He was taken into custody on a probation violation in the Hill District on Monday night. Sheriff’s deputies found him hiding in an apartment with a 19-year-old woman.

According to investigators, Hester cut off his ankle monitor from a previous juvenile case.

Surveillance video from the North Braddock shooting shows a person in a dark shirt fire a gun out of a rear passenger window in a Chevy Cruze. Investigators say that person was Hester.

RAW VIDEO: New surveillance of North Braddock shooting

Hester is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor and person not to possess a firearm.

PROTESTS

Several days of protests followed Antwon Rose’s death, starting the night after he was shot.

Rain did not deter protesters as they gathered outside the East Pittsburgh police station on June 20. Many chanted for justice and some were seen embracing police officers.

Demonstrations continued the next day. A crowd outside the Allegheny County Courthouse called on District Attorney Stephen Zappala to file charges against the officer who shot Rose.

Hours later, a large group of protesters forced the closure of some intersections in Forest Hills before they made their way to the Parkway East.

As the demonstration spilled onto the Parkway East, the highway was shut down in both directions.

The closure started about 9 p.m. and continued into the early-morning hours. The parkway did not reopen until about six hours later.

Protesters continued to make their voices heard on Friday.

One demonstration took place in downtown Pittsburgh, near Market Square. Later that night, a group forced the closure of the Homestead Grays Bridge for about an hour.

Once the bridge reopened, protesters moved outside PNC Park as the Pirates played. When the game let out, the group created gridlock for drivers.

At one point, a car drove through the crowd of protesters. Two people were hurt.

One day before homicide charges were filed against Officer Michael Rosfeld, protesters marched through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, briefly shutting down various intersections during the morning rush hour. Eventually, the group gathered outside the City-County Building and was addressed by several politicians.

TIMELINE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27:

Allegheny County News Conference:

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala walked through the timeline of events that lead to the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose and the evidence in the case during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Officer charged:

Criminal homicide charges were filed against Michael Rosfeld, the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Channel 11's Rick Earle confirmed.

He was arraigned by the judge and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2018, according to Rosfeld’s attorney.

Criminal complaint against Rosfeld says Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock; was shot in face, back in E. Pittsburgh.

READ FULL COMPLAINT HERE

Rosfeld's attorney, Pat Thomassey, confirmed his client turned himself in early Wednesday morning.

Teen charged with attempted homicide:

Attempted homicide charges have been filed against Zaijuan Hester in the North Braddock shooting that happened shortly before Antwon Rose was shot in East Pittsburgh.

Hester, 17, was in the vehicle with Rose before both teens ran.

CLICK HERE to see the criminal docket

TUESDAY, JUNE 26:

6:10 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by Target 11 shows the drive-by shooting in North Braddock moments before Antwon Rose shot and killed by a police officer in East Pittsburgh.

4:40 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate a car driving through a group of protesters Friday night outside PNC Park. According to a news release, police have identified two victims; one hurt their ankle and the other their back. Police have a possible suspect and the license plate of the vehicle.

RELATED: Car drives through crowd of protesters at PNC Park

12 p.m.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department confirmed the arrest of the second person seen running from the vehicle when Antwon Rose was killed. He was picked up by deputies Monday night in the Hill District, Target 11's Rick Earle confirmed.

6:56 a.m.

A three-hour protest took place in the city of Pittsburgh. The group, which included some of Antwon Rose's family members, gathered at Freedom Corner in the Hill District and marched through city streets, stopping traffic at two Grant Street intersections. Demonstrators held a rally in front of the district attorney’s office. Later, they gathered in front of the City-County Building where they were joined by several local lawmakers.

4:15 a.m.

Channel 11 News obtained a letter sent to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala on behalf of the Black Political Empowerment Project. The letter asks that Zappala remove himself from the Antwon Rose case and allow the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office to investigate.

CLICK HERE to read the letter sent to Zappala.

MONDAY, JUNE 25:

9 p.m.

Attorney Lee Merritt's investigators have been busy looking into Officer Michael Rosfeld's background at the request of Antwon Rose's family. "This officer is going to have a lot to answer for," Merritt said. "He really had no business being on the force."

What we know about Officer Michael Rosfeld

1:29 p.m.

Police in the city of Pittsburgh will begin working 12-hour shifts as the city braces for more possible protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose. Channel 11’s Rick Earle learned no new vacation or comp time will be approved right now either.

Police: 'Passionate but peaceful' protests expected to continue

11 a.m.

Antwon Rose’s funeral service brought hundreds of people to Woodland Hills Intermediate School.While protests over the shooting have taken place over the course of several days, no demonstrations were permitted on the grounds of the school.

Family, friends saying goodbye to Antwon Rose

SUNDAY, JUNE 25:

4 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TIMELINE: Timeline of East Pittsburgh traffic stop, shooting death of 17-year-old

NIGHT OF SHOOTING:

Antwon Rose, 17, was shot and killed by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld as he ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19, authorities said.

Rosfeld stopped the vehicle Rose was in because it matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock, according to Allegheny County police.

The vehicle, which police said had damage from bullets to the back window, was stopped near Grandview Avenue and Howard Street in East Pittsburgh.

As Rosfeld was handcuffing the driver, Rose and another passenger, 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester, ran from the car, police said.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Rose showed his hands as he turned and ran. He was not in possession of a gun, nor was Hester.

Rosfeld shot Rose three times, including in the face and back, Zappala said.

Rose was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two guns were found in the vehicle when police searched it, officials said.

The victim in the North Braddock shooting, a 22-year-old man, was treated for his injuries and released from an area trauma center.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.