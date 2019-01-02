Charges filed in 2017 crash that killed Carnegie man

PITTSBURGH - Thirteen months after Zachary Wilkoski died when a tractor-trailer careened into the back of his car, charges have been filed against the truck driver.
Police say Arther Wells, 70, of Mississippi was headed southbound on Route 28 on Dec. 6, 2017, hauling a load of steel rods, when he failed to stop for traffic and crashed into the back of Wilkoski’s Mustang.
RELATED: Family prays for man hospitalized after Route 28 crash
The crash also damaged two other cars.
The 29-year-old Wilkoski died two days later of injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the coroner.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tomlin: Antonio Brown was 'difficult to communicate with' ahead of Sunday's game
- Crash involving school bus closes portion of Westmoreland Co. road
- Man accused of attacking 2 men with baseball bat at New Year's Eve party
- VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Killed By Bullet While Lying On Couch, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Wells told police he was looking at traffic in the other lane and by the time he looked in his lane, it was too late to stop, according to a criminal complaint.
Crash reconstruction experts found that Wells should have had enough time to stop without hitting Wilkoski’s car, which was at a complete stop, according to the complaint.
Wells is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and related crimes.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}