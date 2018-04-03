Charges just filed in SWAT situation from last year

DRY TAVERN, Pa. - Charges filed against a man after major SWAT situation last May in Dry Tavern, Greene County.
Police charged John Pochron III and say his make-believe story about ninjas breaking into his home sparked the massive SWAT standoff, which lasted hours.
Pochron reportedly said the ninjas were “heavily armed” and started a gunfight with him.
Cara Sapida found out new details about what happened that day, and is asking investigators why it took nearly a year to file the charges, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
