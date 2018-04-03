  • Charges just filed in SWAT situation from last year

    Updated:

    DRY TAVERN, Pa. - Charges filed against a man after major SWAT situation last May in Dry Tavern, Greene County.

    Police charged John Pochron III and say his make-believe story about ninjas breaking into his home sparked the massive SWAT standoff, which lasted hours.

    Pochron reportedly said the ninjas were “heavily armed” and started a gunfight with him.

    Cara Sapida found out new details about what happened that day, and is asking investigators why it took nearly a year to file the charges, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charges just filed in SWAT situation from last year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Domestic dispute escalates to SWAT situation

  • Headline Goes Here

    SWAT units called to Pittsburgh neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home