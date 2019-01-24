Charges to be filed against Hempfield HS student who allegedly made threat on social media

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Hempfield Area High School student will be facing charges after allegedly making a threat on social media regarding the safety of students and staff.
Principal Kathleen Charlton sent an email to parents Thursday afternoon alerting them to the alleged threat and informing them of the investigation.
The student was not identified, but Charlton said Pennsylvania State Police determined the student had no intentions to act on the threat.
Charges are expected, as is disciplinary action from the school, according to the letter.
Charlton said a number of students who received the message notified school administrators immediately.
"We commend the students who received the message for reporting the information to adults immediately," Charlton said.
