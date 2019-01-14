Charges withdrawn against man accused of robbing on elderly woman

PITTSBURGH - Charges against a man accused of trying to rob an elderly woman were withdrawn during a hearing Monday.
Marlin Jennings had been accused of injuring an elderly woman’s hand when he tried to grab $161 from her as she boarded a bus on the South Side in October.
Jennings told Channel 11 he is relieved by the outcome, and that the entire incident was a misunderstanding and he knew the woman.
