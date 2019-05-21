  • Student brought gun to Washington Co. middle school, district says

    CHARLEROI, Pa. - Police are investigating after a Charleroi Area Middle School student brought a gun to school.

    In a letter sent to parents, the district said the handgun was found this afternoon.

    School police were immediately notified and interviewed the student.

    We're working to find out if the student will face charges.

