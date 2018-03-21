  • Charter bus crash on turnpike injures 6

    PLUM, Pa - Six people were injured after a charter bus collided with an SUV on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

    The accident happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 55 in Plum just after midnight.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the tour bus was traveling from Indianapolis when the accident happened. 

    Five of the victims were riding in the tour bus, the other victim was from the SUV. 

    Investigators haven’t released the conditions of the victims. 

     

