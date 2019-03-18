  • Charter school employee caught with extensive drug stash, sold to coworker in school parking lot

    CHURCHILL, Pa. - An employee at an Allegheny County charter school is facing charges after police said he was selling drugs to another employee in the school's parking lot.

    According to the chief of the Churchill Police Department, the drug deal happened in the parking lot of the PACE Charter School where they both worked.

    Officers caught the suspect during a traffic stop where a K-9 found cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, Xanax, pills and marijuana, police said.

