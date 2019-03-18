CHURCHILL, Pa. - An employee at an Allegheny County charter school is facing charges after police said he was selling drugs to another employee in the school's parking lot.
According to the chief of the Churchill Police Department, the drug deal happened in the parking lot of the PACE Charter School where they both worked.
PIC: cocaine, heroine, Xanax, marijuana, etc found in a PACE Charter School employee’s car. He was allegedly selling in the parking lot to another employee https://t.co/nvjk9Nveja pic.twitter.com/tzRwxC52BC— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 18, 2019
Officers caught the suspect during a traffic stop where a K-9 found cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, Xanax, pills and marijuana, police said.
