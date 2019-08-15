  • At least 1 person killed in fire at Chartiers home

    CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person has died after a fire at a home in Chartiers Township Wednesday night.

    The fire began on Sprowls Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

    Washington County 911 told Channel 11 that no one was taken to the hospital.

