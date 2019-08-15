CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least one person has died after a fire at a home in Chartiers Township Wednesday night.
The fire began on Sprowls Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Washington County 911 told Channel 11 that no one was taken to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest details.
