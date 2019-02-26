COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Students are being evacuated from Chartiers Valley High School due to smell of gas.
According to a post on the Collier Township Police Facebook Page, they are investigating a gas leak at the school and the evacuation was precautionary.
A post on the district website said 9th grade students will remain in the middle school and 10th, 11th and 12th grade students would remain at the primary school.
Chopper 11 is headed to the scene along with a crew on the ground.
Refresh this story for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}