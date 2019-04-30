  • Chase ends with crash into police car

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a police car after a chase Tuesday morning in Beaver County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The chase started in Monaca and continued to Center Township, where the crash occurred at Colonial and Chapel roads, dispatchers said. Chapel Road is closed.

    No injuries have been reported.

