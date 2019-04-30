CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a police car after a chase Tuesday morning in Beaver County, emergency dispatchers said.
The chase started in Monaca and continued to Center Township, where the crash occurred at Colonial and Chapel roads, dispatchers said. Chapel Road is closed.
No injuries have been reported.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
BREAKING: POLICE CHASE AND CRASH in Center Twp, Beaver County. Chapel Road Blocked off in the area of Colonial Way, by the park. @WPXIMikeHolden headed to the scene. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/XLaHCgNNLK— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 30, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Pittsburgh this fall
- Daycare worker dropped 2-year-old while in her care, police say
- Los Angeles terror plot: Law enforcement prevents attack aimed at ‘mass casualties'
- VIDEO: Cicadas to swarm southwestern Pennsylvania -- and it'll be louder than usual
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}