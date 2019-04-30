  • Chase ends with tense moments on local college campus

    A motorcycle chase ended on a local college campus, causing some tense moments for students there.

    Officers could be seen with their guns drawn as they pulled a person from the bushes. Another person is still on the run.

    We're learning more about the chase and crash that started this, ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

