PITTSBURGH - Two women were stabbed and a man was arrested early Sunday morning in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive and found the two female stabbing victims in the doorway of an apartment.
Police said one woman did not need medical attention. The other woman had about a 1-inch gash to her upper arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A man was arrested at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released, but police said charges are pending.
It's not clear if this stabbing is related to a stabbing incident in Bedford Dwellings that occurred early Saturday.
