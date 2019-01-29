Check your tickets! $1M Match 6 ticket sold in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. - Someone just won $1 million in Monday's Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 drawing.
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at University Corner on North Main Street in Butler. The retailer gets a $5,000 bonus.
The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 03, 08, 16, 19, 34 and 47.
Winners have one year to claim their prize.
The holder of the winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.
