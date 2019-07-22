  • Check your tickets! $4.1M Match 6 ticket sold in Allegheny County

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Someone just won $4.1 million in Friday's Pennsylvania Lottery’s Match 6 drawing.

    Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Mifflin Social Club on Irene Street in West Mifflin. The retailer gets a 10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.  

    The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 25, 32, 34, 36, 47 and 48. 

    Winners have one year to claim their prize.

    The holder of the winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.

