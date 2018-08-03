BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Check your tickets! Someone in Allegheny County just won a progressive top prize for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Break the Bank Fast Play game.
The winning ticket worth $117.136.50 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Towne Square Drive in Brentwood on Aug. 1.
The location earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Break the Bank is a $5 game that offers a progressive top prize starting at $50,000.
If you hold the winning ticket, prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.
For more information about this game or other lottery games the Pennsylvania Lottery website.
You can always watch the winning lottery numbers every night on WPXI.
