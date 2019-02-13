  • Check your tickets! Two Cash 5 tickets sold in Allegheny, Erie counties split $800,000 jackpot

    Two winning tickets in Tuesday's Cash 5 drawing were sold in Pennsylvania.

    The winners will split the $800,000 jackpot.

    The two tickets, sold in Erie and Allegheny counties, each matched all five balls drawn: 02-06-21-24-28.

    The winning ticket in Allegheny County was sold at The Brew House in Northtowne Square in Gibsonia.

